Clear and cold tonight; Rain moves in Wednesday

Happy Winter! The Winter Solstice happened at 4:02 AM CST.
Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with excellent viewing of Saturn & Jupiter after sunset this evening, look to the southwest. After the chilly start with temps in the low 30s, Tuesday will also be mainly sunny with afternoon temps in the middle 50s.
We will be tracking widespread rain showers and potentially a few thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers will continue as a blast of arctic air rushes in from the north. This cold air could cause rain showers to potentially mix in with some freezing rain, sleet or even light snow Thursday evening as temps fall. Please check back for the latest information on Thursday’s system.
Frigid Arctic air will rush in late Thursday night resulting in a very cold Christmas morning, lows will be in the teens to low 20s! Christmas Day Friday looks to be quite cold but sunny with highs in the lower 30s. Temps will be back in the 40s by next weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday.
