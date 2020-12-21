Chairman Dale W. Strong allocates funding for additional PPE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Commission Chairman Dale W. Strong allocated a supplementary amount of $25,000.00 in discretionary funds to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation on Monday.
According to the Madison County Commissioners Office, the funds are for the purchase of additional personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies to be distributed throughout the community to continue battling COVID-19.
“As Chairman of our County, I will continue to do everything in my power to help protect those in Madison County and our surrounding areas from this terrible pandemic. We have to do everything we can to slow this illness and fight back. That’s what we do in north Alabama — we fight back. I’m ready to beat this virus, keep our economy growing, and move forward stronger than we’ve ever been,” Strong commented.
WAFF is told, Chairman Strong has been a relentless fighter since the pandemic began. He has routinely held news conferences where he shares new updates with the public and the media.
Strong also said, “This has to be a team effort. We have to work together to overcome this virus. We can’t sit around and argue while people are losing jobs, family members, and livelihoods. The people have heard enough of the bickering back and forth. They want solutions and they want them soon. It is my hope these additional funds will be used to slow the spread, flatten the curve, and prevent additional significant spikes in cases.”
