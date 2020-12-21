Breaking down what the COVID-19 relief bill means for you

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The House passed the $900 billion relief bill Monday night, and lawmakers in north Alabama are saying it couldn’t come at a better time.
Alabama State House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said the plan is a step in the right direction.
“There are individuals out there that may say we are going in debt or all we are giving is handouts,” Representative Daniels said. “These are not handouts. When the government fails at our job it has a negative impact on the economy.”
Representative Daniels said he feels this bill means congress is doing their job.
“This is a great Christmas present for many Americans,” Representative Daniels said. “I am just looking for the implementation of it all.”
The bill would give people who earn less than $75,000 a year $600 in stimulus money, plus $600 for any child in the family.
Representative Daniels said it would also help the unemployed.
“From December 26th to March 2021, for the unemployed, an additional $300 is there for that,” he said.
However, something he said is missing from the bill is local help.
“Unfortunately the local cities and county support were not included in this package,” Representative Daniels said.
Representative Andy Whitt sent WAFF the statement below:
“This second stimulus package comes as welcomed relief to many struggling Alabamans. Over 2.5 million of our citizens will soon be receiving direct assistance payments of $600 per person and also for every child. Disbursement of these funds are expected to begin as early as next week. In addition, individuals receiving unemployment benefits can expect to receive $300 per week thru next March. For families struggling to pay their rent, $25 billion in assistance has also been allocated. The legislation also extends the moratorium on evictions by a month.
Small businesses will benefit with $284 billion in funding for a second Paycheck Protection Program. These critical funds will assist in rent payments and keeping Alabamians on the payroll.
Unfortunately, this virus has taken many lives and caused great heartache across our state and nation. With this latest stimulus package and a vaccine now being administered, I’m hopeful that our rebuilding efforts and healing can now begin.”
