Breaking down what the COVID-19 relief bill means for you

“This second stimulus package comes as welcomed relief to many struggling Alabamans. Over 2.5 million of our citizens will soon be receiving direct assistance payments of $600 per person and also for every child. Disbursement of these funds are expected to begin as early as next week. In addition, individuals receiving unemployment benefits can expect to receive $300 per week thru next March. For families struggling to pay their rent, $25 billion in assistance has also been allocated. The legislation also extends the moratorium on evictions by a month.