Alabama A&M receives $500K grant from Alabama Power

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A newly awarded grant from Alabama Power will help the campus of Alabama A&M University expand its technological capabilities in the near future.
Alabama A&M University announced Monday the $500,000 grant received from Alabama Power.
The gift is part of Southern Company and its subsidiaries’ $50 million HBCU Initiative, a multiyear funding strategy announced in January 2020 that provides HBCU students with scholarships, internships, leadership development and access to technology and innovation to support career readiness.
”We are very pleased to receive this generous grant from Alabama Power and Southern Company,” said Dr. Andrew Hugine, Jr., President of AAMU. “During these challenging times, especially with the coronavirus pandemic having changed the way we serve our students, this grant will help us improve our technology capabilities and continue to innovate to meet the needs of the current and future students of Alabama A&M University.”
The funds awarded to Alabama A&M will be used to support an extended reality lab that combines both augmented and virtual reality; visual collaboration classrooms that feature multi-touch, multi-user software; and, cloud virtual desktops. The University noted that this gift will immediately impact its nearly 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
”Alabama A&M appreciates the long-standing partnership with Alabama Power and Southern Company. This gift will bring exciting and cutting-edge technologies that build upon the investments already made across the campus,” said Archie Tucker, II, Vice President for Marketing, Communication and Advancement.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.