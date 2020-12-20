82-year-old woman killed during car accident in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 82-year-old woman was killed in a car accident on Saturday at 11 a.m.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, Christine Willingham was fatally injured when the 2014 Ford Taurus she was operating was struck by a 1998 Jeep Cherokee.
Willingham failed to yield the right away at a stop sign and was struck by the Jeep Cherokee on her driver’s side door. Willingham was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and two juvenile occupants of the Jeep Cherokee, who were not using their seat belts, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
ALEA Highway Patrol Division is conducting an investigation.
