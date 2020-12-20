Woman injured after shooting at a Huntsville gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers responded to a shooting that injured a woman at a local gas station early Sunday morning.
Officers tell us they responded to the incident near Pulaski Pike and Stringfield at the Conoco gas station around 2 a.m.
According to HPD an unknown man arrived to the gas station in a vehicle. The man then fired several shots at another man outside his vehicle at the gas pumps. We’re told a female passenger was shot while sitting in the vehicle.
WAFF is told the man drove the victim to the hospital where Huntsville Police made contact. The victim is in stable condition.
The incident is currently under investigation. If anyone has information about the incident, you are asked to contact HPD at 256-427-7009.
