Shoals community remembers St. Florian Sergeant with tribute

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Community members in the Shoals are mourning a St. Florian Police Sergeant who died after a battle with COVID-19.
His name is Sergeant Walter Johnson.
“He was definitely my hero,” said Jasmine Johnson.
Words just don’t do justice.
“He was a man of integrity and believed that everybody should be respected,” said Johnson.
Of the legacy Sgt. Walter Johnson left behind.
Sgt. Johnson died just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Saturday night community members and numerous law enforcement agencies braved the rain and cold to honor his legacy.
“He will be greatly missed in our police department,” said St. Florian Chief of Police, Jason Brewer.
Sgt. Johnson served in the national guard and on the police force for 37 years.
As blue lights lit up the night , grief and sorrow rested inside the broken hearts of those who stopped by to honor him.
“If you knew Walter you were a lot better person for knowing him.”
Though Sgt. Johnson is no longer here, he’ll forever live in the hearts of those he impacted
“As long as his name is being spoken. As long as its kept alive then his memory and his spirit is always going to be kept alive as well,” said Santana Davis.
“He was such a loving dad and he will forever be missed,” said Johnson.
The organizers of the tribute also presented the St. Florian Police department with a flag to honor Sgt. Johnson.
