Russellville City Schools create GoFundMe for 9-year-old student killed in car accident

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The community of Russellville is rallying behind the family of a nine-year-old girl killed in an accident on December 18.
Russellville City Schools created a GoFundMe for the family of Yaritza Nolasco. According to RCS the schools have exceeded their goal of $10,000 in less than 24 hours.
Nolasco was a 4th grade student at Russellville Elementary. The money raised will help her family pay for funeral expenses, plus the cost of transferring her body back to their home in Guatemala.
Russellville City Schools released a statement thanking the community for their donations.
See full statement below:
