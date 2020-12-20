Multiple county chase ends with suspect in custody

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - We took calls from several viewers Sunday night who saw multiple police cars on I-65 near the Hartselle exit. We’ve learned that there was a chase that involved several police jurisdictions.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted details on Facebook. Deputies helped state troopers with a chase heading north from Jefferson County through Cullman County. They say deputies threw out spike strips and stopped the suspects vehicle. The driver was taken into custody. We are told the passenger was possibly held against her will.
Right now, we don’t know the suspects name or charges. We are working to get more information on this story.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.