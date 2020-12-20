Light rain for your Sunday with mild temperatures

Light showers continue this morning across eastern portions of the Valley. Becoming more scattered throughout the next couple of hours, rain will eventually move out as we head into late morning/early afternoon.
Overcast skies as we go throughout the rest of your Sunday, with temperatures back into the 50s for the afternoon.
Chilly temperatures and patchy fog may be an issue rolling into early Monday morning, with the day starting off in the 30s.
Dry as we go into Tuesday, and warmer, but more rain will move into the Valley before your week is over.
Wednesday evening showers move in from the west, and will continue into your Thursday morning. As this system rolls through, we could see a wintry mix in some of our northern counties Thursday evening going into Christmas morning Friday.
Over the next 10 days we will see the upper 50s, middle 40s and 30s in our forecast with a good chance at some rain by middle week.
