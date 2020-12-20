3 injured in two-vehicle accident

The Freightliner was traveling south on Interstate 65 when the driver lost control due to the wet weather conditions. ALEA Highway Patrol Division said the Freightliner ran off the left side of the roadway, traveled through the median, struck the Peterbilt, and overturned in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65. The Freightliner was hauling alfalfa hay feed which spilled onto the roadway and partially restricted the flow of traffic.