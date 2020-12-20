3 injured in two-vehicle accident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning left three individuals injured in Morgan County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division responded to the accident at 4:20 a.m. A 1996 Freightliner tractor-trailer crossed the median and hit a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.
WAFF 48 is told drivers of both vehicles and passengers of the Peterbilt were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near County Road 55, in the Falkville City Limits.
The Freightliner was traveling south on Interstate 65 when the driver lost control due to the wet weather conditions. ALEA Highway Patrol Division said the Freightliner ran off the left side of the roadway, traveled through the median, struck the Peterbilt, and overturned in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65. The Freightliner was hauling alfalfa hay feed which spilled onto the roadway and partially restricted the flow of traffic.
This accident is under investigation.
