HEMSI to give an important update on COVID-19 and holiday safety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is scheduled to give an important update to community members on December 21 at 10:30 a.m.
HEMSI tells WAFF 48 they will provide some important information from emergency front-line medical responders. They say they will also outline specific measures and safety tips to enjoy the Christmas holidays.
To emphasize the critical need to continue taking appropriate precautions, EMTs will share personal experiences with confronting the coronavirus, its impact, and its effects.
The update will take place at HEMSI Operations Center on 1057 Oakwood Avenue NW, Huntsville.
