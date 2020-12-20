Foggy tonight with sunshine & 50s Monday

The forecast gets more challenging by the Wednesday to Thursday period. We will be tracking widespread rain showers and potentially a few thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers will continue as a blast of arctic air rushes in from the north. This cold air could cause rain showers to potentially mix in with some freezing rain, sleet or even light snow through the day on Thursday as temps fall through the day. At this time, it is too early to talk specifics, but some roads may be impacted by icy conditions on Christmas Eve. Please check back for the latest information on Thursday’s system.