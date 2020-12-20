Foggy tonight with sunshine & 50s Monday

Skies will slowly clear tonight into Monday with lows dropping into the middle 30s, areas of patch but dense fog will be likely through the morning hours.
The Winter Solstice will occur at 4:02 AM CST and the Winter season will officially begin. Monday will be very pleasant with highs in the middle to upper 50s, winds will be breezy from the southwest with gusts over 20 miles per hour at times. Tuesday will also be mainly sunny with temps in the middle 50s.
The forecast gets more challenging by the Wednesday to Thursday period. We will be tracking widespread rain showers and potentially a few thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers will continue as a blast of arctic air rushes in from the north. This cold air could cause rain showers to potentially mix in with some freezing rain, sleet or even light snow through the day on Thursday as temps fall through the day. At this time, it is too early to talk specifics, but some roads may be impacted by icy conditions on Christmas Eve. Please check back for the latest information on Thursday’s system.
Christmas Day Friday looks to be quite cold but sunny with highs in the lower 30s. Temps will be back in the 40s by next weekend.
