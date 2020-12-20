Alabama survives Gator battle to win SEC Championship 52-46

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday night brought the best out of the east and west, when SEC division heavyweights Alabama and Florida met under the Mercedes dome in Atlanta for the SEC Championship title.
It was a back and forth gridiron brawl as the Alabama offense brought every exquisite angle their offense had too offer and the Gators refused to fall. It took all four quarters for the Alabama to finish what they started when they scored on the opening drive, but they finally sealed the deal when the final seconds of the 4th quarter wound out and final score stood at 52 Alabama, 46 Florida.
Najee Harris delivered a record breaking performance. 245 yards of bruising carries dotted with hurdles, and spins, Harris’s 5 touchdowns set an SEC Championship record.
While Florida delivered an admirable performance, keeping the score within reasonable distance all night and holding the Tide to a scoreless third quarter, they turned out to be their own worst enemies. Penalties and failed conversions at crucial moments made a lasting impression and kept the fighting Gators steps behind the Tide all night.
The Tide will advance to the college playoff with a perfect record.
