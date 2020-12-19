USPS experience delays in Birmingham

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Postal workers are working around the clock to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, but due to the increased volume this year, there may be some delays.
We’re told there’s a mail backlog in Birmingham where most of our mail goes before it heads to North Alabama.
Postmaster, John Richardson, says that his staff is working around the clock to get through a historic amount of mail and packages. They’ve hired temporary workers, who also require more time to train.
The high volume of mail and greater strain on staff have led to back ups for many truck drivers waiting to unload mail.
Richardson says they’re hoping to get everything cleared out before the holiday but he’s asking for patience as they work through this.
