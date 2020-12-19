Tide, Gators battle for SEC Championship Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nick Saban isn’t concerned with a College Football Playoff berth. The SEC Championship game is the next game for the Crimson Tide (10-0) who face the Florida Gators Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Tide’s offense one of the best in the nation, while the Alabama defense continues to improve each game. Alabama’s offense has score at least 50 points in five games this season, the most 50 point games in a season in SEC history. Still, Saturday night’s game against the Gators the toughest challenge of the season.
“I think the confidence got better with the young players, better with the inexperience players,” Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said during Thursday SEC Media Press Conference. “I think we made steady improvements. We’re gonna get challenged in this game in way we’ve not been challenged in a long time because of the quarterback and the scheme that they run, the mismatch players that they have. So this will probably be the ultimate challenge for this defensive group.”
The Florida Gators had everything to play for entering their game last week against LSU. After the overtime loss, the Gators were ranked seventh in the latest College Football playoff poll. With two losses, the Gators would become the first team to reach the College Football Playoffs with two losses. To have the chance to reach that goal, the Gators must win Saturday.
“I think LSU made it when there was only two teams with two losses,” Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen. “We’ll worry about winning on Saturday night because that’s all that we can control. And what happens after that, we’ll see what happens next. We’ll think about all that after we win.”
The Tide and Gators have a long standing history in the SEC Championship game. Both programs are tied for most Championship game appearances with 13. Alabama has won the last six meetings with Florida, and leads the all-time series 27-14.
Kickoff is at 7PM.
