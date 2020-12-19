Man escapes from Marshall County Jail following arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man fled the Marshall County Jail by foot shortly after being processed on Saturday morning.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Yinessa Cantrell Banks was arrested for public intoxication, four misdemeanor warrants and two probation violations on drug charges. Deputies believe Banks was picked up after fleeing the booking area.
Banks is a low level offender; deputies say he is no threat to the public. WAFF is told Banks is approximately 5′6′' and 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark hoody and jeans with no shoes.
This case is currently under investigation. If anyone has any information on Bank’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
