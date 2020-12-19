Man arrested for trafficking synthetic marijuana

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested and charged a man from Sheffield, AL for trafficking synthetic marijuana on Saturday.
On December 19, Decatur patrol officers found Ira James Marques Guerrero allegedly under the influence near Beltline Rd. in Huntsville.
Investigators with the Decatur Police Department Narcotics Unit charged Guerrero with trafficking in synthetic controlled substances and a private property DUI.
Officers tell WAFF while searching his vehicle, they found 186 grams of synthetic marijuana also known as spice.
He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $6,000.
