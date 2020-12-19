Free laundry services for the homeless in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s laundry day! A local laundromat is offering free services to the homeless in the community.
Volunteers at the Laundry Room II on Highway 72 in Huntsville are offering their services for free to the homeless on Saturday.
Breakfast and lunch will be served during the event. Services that the Laundry Room is offering today include free washing and drying. Along with that, the ShowerUp trailer will be there to offer free showers!
Laundry Day runs from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
