Chilly morning, turns into a mild Saturday afternoon

For the morning, temperatures are in the lower 30s with it feeling closer to the middle 20s.
Seeing partly cloudy skies this morning and afternoon, with a chance at light showers going into the later evening. Highs will climb back to average for your Saturday afternoon.
Although rain is in the forecast for your weekend, only a quarter of an inch is expected in total rainfall amounts.
Sunday will be cloudy as well with the showers tapering off by the late morning/early afternoon hours. Highs will be once again in the lower 50s.
Monday, the first official day of winter, we continue to see temperatures rise and more sunshine across the Valley. Into the middle of your workweek, we will have a nice warming trend.
Your next 10 days will have a big drop in temperatures going into the later half of your week, and a chance at a wintry mix for Christmas eve… once we dry up for the weekend, temperatures will remain cool.
