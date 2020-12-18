Sunny afternoon, but chilly

A little warmer today as we go through the afternoon hours, with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s for your daytime high.
Trending cool and dry for your Friday, but changes are on the way as we head into the weekend. A light rain is looking to move in for the late afternoon on Saturday, and last through the early part of your Sunday. Not a significant amount of rain with this system, with only a quarter inch is expected.
Warmth returns to the Valley for the holiday week, starting on Monday with temperatures increasing into the upper 50s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we will see the 60s creep back in and give us a nice warm boost for mid-week.
Christmas eve will feel seasonal… and cold with highs taking a nosedive and returning to the 40s once again. Christmas will be even colder with the morning starting off in the teens and highs only reaching the 30s.
Your next 10 days are looking nice with the 60s thrown into the forecast, but as we near next year, temperatures are cooling.
