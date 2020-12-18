St. Florian officer passes away due to COVID-19 complications

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The St. Florian Police Department lost a member of the force to COVID-19 on Thursday.
Sgt. Walter Johnson was remembered Thursday evening for his impact on the town of St. Florian.
Our hearts are heavy tonight in St. Florian as we remember fellow officer Sgt. Walter Johnson, who passed away this evening due to COVID-19 complications. We especially ask prayers for his family. Our community will greatly miss him. We are so grateful for our time with Walter over the past decade and the impact he has made on the Town of St. Florian
Additionally, the St. Florian Police Department shared an end of watch graphic created to honor Sgt. Johnson.
