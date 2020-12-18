St. Florian community remembers Sgt. Walter Johnson

ST. FLORIAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Saint Florian Police Sergeant died yesterday after a battle with COVID-19.
His name is Sergeant Walter Johnson.
Sgt. Johnson was an officer in St. Florian for 10 years with decades more experience before that. He leaves behind a huge legacy in the town.
An empty desk and a huge void are now in the lives of St. Florian police officers.
“Its still a shock. Most of us are still trying to figure out what happened. Most of us talked to him just a few days ago,” said officer Jonathan Terry.
Sgt. Walter Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days before he died.
“We thought everything was going to be okay. We thought it would be a week or two before we saw him but we figured he’d be back at work,” said Terry.
But instead they are left with memories of how Sgt. Johnson impacted the town of St. Florian.
“He was well respected in the community. He was well loved in the community and he treated everybody out here with respect,” said St. Florian mayor Matthew Connolly.
Sgt. Johnson served in the national guard and spent 37 years as a police officer.
But he’s mostly remembered for how much he loved the people closest to him
“He always talked about his family, his wife, his children, and his grandkids, and he talked about his church,” said officer Terry.
A father, husband, grandfather, and officer whose legacy will live on.
“You can’t replace him. You can get someone to take his place but there’s no replacing a guy like Walter. You can’t replace that,” said Mayor Connolly.
There will be a tribute held for Sgt. Johnson on December 19th at 6:30 p.m. at McFarland Park.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.