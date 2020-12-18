Scammers calling in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals police officers have a warning for those of you answering calls from people you may not know.
The Police Department has received multiple reports of a scam they believe to be targeted towards seniors.
The staged phone call is made out to be a supposed grandchild arrested out of state and in need of bail money.
Officers say the caller claims to be an attorney or someone else in connection with the grandchild, requesting thousands of dollars to help get them out of jail.
The senior is then instructed to gather the cash and someone will come meet them to collect the money, telling them to meet at certain locations. Police say once the transaction is complete, the caller discontinues all contact with the victim.
Descriptions of the courier have varied in each incident from that of a white male to Hispanic male suspect.
Officers say no agency will ever contact someone by phone demanding money for release of an individual. If you get a call like this, hang up the phone.
If you have any information concerning this scam, you are asked to call the Muscle Shoals Police Department at (256) 383-6746
