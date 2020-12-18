New FlashFiber Internet coming to Morgan, Lawrence counties

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Lawrence and Morgan Counties can expect big changes coming to their homes in 2021.
Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corporation has launched FlashFiber, a world-class fiber optic internet project that will soon give residents in Morgan and Lawrence counties access to faster, more reliable internet technology.
“This is a very exciting day for the people of this region,” said George Kitchens, chief executive officer at JWEMC. We are building a world-class broadband network that will create life-changing opportunities in health care, education, economic development and much more.”
Officials with Joe Wheeler EMC say this is an ongoing project they have been working on for years.
The project is expected to take about five years to complete and will involve installing about 3,000 miles of fiber optic cable, but some residents could have access to the high-speed network by early 2021.
Studies show that fiber optic broadband increases property values and improves the quality of life within a community.
With this change city leaders hope Fiber will provide better access to health care through telemedicine, more educational opportunities through distance learning, increased opportunities for economic development and, lets not forget better video streaming and gaming experience.
A release from Joe Wheeler EMC states the company will provide three package options to members with a 300 megabit per second for $59.95 per month, 1 gigabit per second at $79.95 per month and 2 gigabit per second for $99.95 per month.
All packages include a modem, router and 24/7 technical support — everything a member needs to stay connected.
Members also will have a phone option. With internet, phone will be $29.95 per month and a phone only option will be $59.95 per month.
“Broadband is no longer a luxury; it is a vital component of modern life,” Kitchens says. We have fully embraced fiber for the future of this region, and we know our members are going to love all the benefits fiber has to offer.
To learn more and to sign up today visit jwflash.com or call 256-552-2300.
