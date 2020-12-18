2nd likely anaphylactic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska reported in Fairbanks

“Anaphylaxis is a rare but expected potential side effect that is treatable and does not have long term health implications like COVID,” the employee said in a written statement. “I would get the vaccine and recommend it to anyone, despite my reaction, to help our country get immunized which is needed for the health of all Americans, for the economy, get families hugging again, for getting children back to schools, and to get the country on the other side of this pandemic. I’ve seen firsthand the suffering and death of COVID patients and my adverse reaction to the vaccine pales to what COVID infection can do to people.”