Mask giveaway in Huntsville on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Friday at 7:30 a.m. Wilson’s Office Supply in Huntsville is giving away four K-N95 masks to anyone who needs them.
Owner of Wilson’s Supply in Huntsville Richard Wilson said people can just drive on up to their store on Max Luther Drive where employees will be standing outside ready to hand the masks to you through your car window.
Wilson said he is doing this giveaway because he wants to give back to the community that helps him.
”I’ve been here in business for 31 years, and the community has backed me and supported me and they didn’t have to do that,” Wilson said. “So I just want to give back to the community that’s given so much to me.”
Wilson said he knows this year has been so hard on so many, and he wants to let the community know he cares.
His store will be handing out masks while supplies last, and they have 1,500 masks to pass out.
