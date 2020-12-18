Kitchen Cops find flies in the kitchen and 3 week old sauces

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As you get ready to make some important choices on where to eat this holiday season, we’ve got you covered with one last pre-Christmas edition of Kitchen Cops!
We’ll start in Limestone County, where Whitt’s Barbeque on Elm Street in Athens scored an 82 due to flies in the kitchen, a dirty can opener and turkey at the wrong temperature.
Elsewhere in Limestone County, the Applebee’s on Highway 72 gets an 86 because of a dirty drink machine. Copeland’s Food Mart was written up for missing paperwork and food temperature issues. It got an 86.
In Morgan County, Pizza Ed in Hartselle scores an 88 due to dirty drink nozzles, personal food in the kitchen and a dishwasher with no sanitizer. The Jack’s on the Beltline near Moadus Road gets an 87 because of food temperature issues and a dirty fryer basket.
Madison County inspectors turned in 94 scores this week. Most were perfectly fine, but there were a handful of problems. Edith Ann’s Taste of Home had the low score with an 84 because of improperly stored chemicals and no thermometer. Applebee’s on north Parkway was just one point higher with multiple food temperature violations.
The AC Hotel Downtown on Williams Avenue on Huntsville scored a 94, but was written up for having multiple sauces and condiments that were between 12 and 23 days old in their fridge. Pane Vino is hit with an 89 due to a sewage issue that had to be repaired on the spot.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.