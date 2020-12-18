Frosty Friday morning with warmer temperatures creeping in!

Happy Friday! Bundle up and grab a scraper!
Frost will be a concern for many areas this morning with temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Valley. Frost and fog are possible this morning due to the light wind that is pretty much less than 2 to 3 mph. That might mean a few extra minutes added to your morning commute, especially if you parked outside overnight. As we move into the afternoon the wind will stay light from the southeast at 3 to 5 mph, but that will be enough to warm us up into the upper 40s and low 50s for the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear through the day before clouds stream in by the evening.
There may be a few scattered sprinkles as we wake up on Saturday, but the best chance at rain will be as we move into the evening. Rain will be more likely overnight Saturday into Sunday bringing some spots 1/4 of an inch. Temperatures will climb into the first half of next week as Monday is actually the first day of Winter. An eye on Christmas Eve shows a chance at some showers mixing at times with some sleet or snow. Something to watch going forward, but what does look likely is a blast of major cold air for Christmas Day.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.