Frosty Friday morning with warmer temperatures creeping in!

Frost will be a concern for many areas this morning with temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Valley. Frost and fog are possible this morning due to the light wind that is pretty much less than 2 to 3 mph. That might mean a few extra minutes added to your morning commute, especially if you parked outside overnight. As we move into the afternoon the wind will stay light from the southeast at 3 to 5 mph, but that will be enough to warm us up into the upper 40s and low 50s for the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear through the day before clouds stream in by the evening.