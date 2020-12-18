Food box giveaway in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Free boxes of food are being passed out in Huntsville this weekend!
Daughter of Zion Ministries, Inc., Union Chapel members and other donors are hosting a free food box giveaway on Saturday, December 19th.
Volunteers will distribute 450 boxes filled with nonperishable and fresh food items.
To ensure social distancing, members of the public are asked to remain in their vehicles for drive-thru pick-up service. One box per vehicle will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. at 315 Winchester Road NE, Huntsville AL 35811.
