Deputies still searching for missing man in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are using drones and boats searching for a man who disappeared December 6th.
WAFF’s Stefante Randall has the latest from the search scene in Jackson County.
65-year-old Rickey Fay Dowell’s car remains off County Road 91 in the Hogjaw Valley area, the same place it’s been for more than 10 days now.
“We knew he had permission where he had parked on somebody’s land and he was doing some hiking and some hunters on Sunday a week ago in the area say they heard somebody yelling for help in this general area.”
Jackson County Sheriff Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says search crews looked for Dowell the very next day.
They received information that Dowell may have been picked up and was heading to Tennessee.
Then, his wallet and walking stick were found in a nearby marsh, which Harnen says is a challenge to search.
“Anytime you’re searching in cold weather it’s obviously a little more dangerous for the rescuers and not only they are wading in water from ankle deep to chest deep.”
Surrounding agencies are assisting in the search. Officers are using drones and air boats. Even state troopers are helping, flying in the ALEA helicopter to see if they can spot Dowell.
Harnen says they will continue to search the area.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.