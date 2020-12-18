Crews on scene of house fire in Madison County

Crews on scene of house fire in Madison County
(Source: none)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 18, 2020 at 1:44 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 1:52 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a house fire in northern Madison County. A house on the 1600 block of Macedonia Road caught fire.

Bobo, Toney and Harvest Fire Departments as well as HEMSI are on the scene.

A call came in around 12:40 p.m. Fire crews on scene tell WAFF no one was inside the home.

Crews are fighting hot spots in the roof of the home. Officials believe the home will be a total loss with fire, smoke and water damage.

Crews ask that you avoid the area, as it is still an active scene.

