Couple in custody after high speed chase across state lines

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A high speed chase across state lines ended in two arrests on Thursday.
On December 17, Russellville Police say they were notified of a stolen vehicle entering Russellville City Limits.
According to Russellville Police, officers made contact with the stolen vehicle shortly after receiving the notification. A pursuit for the vehicle started after the male drive and female passenger would not pull over. The pursuit started on U.S. Highway 43 near Lawrence Street and continued down AL Highway 24 into Mississippi.
The pursuit reached I-22 and eventually came back into Alabama going through Marion and Franklin County. The pursuit ended in Spruce Pine after the driver crashed the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger abandoned the vehicle.
The Franklin County Sheriff Department’s K-9 Unit responded to the scene and helped to apprehend both suspects without injury.
Joshua Thomas Henson, age 30 of Sheffield, and Diana Marlene Oconnor, age 25 of Russellville, were both charged with first and second degree receiving stolen property.
Additional charges may be added at a later date.
