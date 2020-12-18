CASA of Madison County volunteers deliver flu kits to seniors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When you are homebound, a simple delivery can go a very long way, especially during the holiday season.
Friday, volunteers with CASA of Madison County were out making stops to help our most vulnerable population. They spent their day delivering cold and flu kits to 250 seniors in Madison County.
These kits have everything homebound senior citizens need to get through cold and flu season.
We got to see first hand the impact this nonprofit is making.
“And me and my dog were just going for a stroll and when I saw y’all stop I said, ‘Oh they’re for us?’ And it means everything,” Townsend said.
Shelia Townsend says if it weren’t for CASA, she doesn’t know where she and her mother would be.
“She broke her hip and after that it was kind of down hill for her. I finally got the diagnosis of the polio that came back on me and it was just hard for us,” Townsend said.
Townsend tells me she stopped working in 2017 when the polio started affecting her back.
“They built us this beautiful ramp so me and my mom could be able to get in and out of our house,” she said.
And the sight of the CASA volunteers showing up met her with the same feeling as always; hope.
“I just want to thank them so very much. With this time like it is now, to give extra or to go the extra mile for showing love,” Townsend said.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the number of flu cases in North Alabama right now are not considered significant.
However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise these kits are more important then ever.
Thanks to CASA, Townsend and her mother now have what they need to be prepared.
“That people care enough to make sure that we know that they’re behind us and they’re there for whatever we might need,” Townsend said.
The CASA mission doesn’t stop here!
They are working to get more flu kits out in the community.
If you would like to help, click here.
