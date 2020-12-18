Buffalo Rock Company re-location plan passed City Council

The statement reads, “Buffalo Rock is thankful for the city of Huntsville’s vision as it relates to this property. With the city’s commitment to invest in the property’s road access, retention and utilities, it became an attractive option that allows us to stay in Huntsville as we expand. The current operations on Madison Pike will be moving to this new facility by the end of 2021. As with other projects, the overall goals are to improve the employee-partner experience, increase efficiency and productivity, and expand our ability to handle the strategic growth we have envisioned. Our customers will see real benefits as this will help drive advancements in customer service, and support our commitment to excellence. More details regarding facility design and enhancements will be provided at a later date. "