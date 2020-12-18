Buffalo Rock Company re-location plan passed City Council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A project agreement between the city of Huntsville and the Buffalo Rock Company is expected to bring in more jobs and expand room for the industrial industry to grow in the rocket city.
This project was talked about during Thursday’s council meeting where it went to the council for a vote.
The ordinance passed unanimously. City Council President Jennie Robinson said she was glad to hear this project will help bring in more jobs to the area.
“This is employment opportunities for people in the middle income range,” Council President Robinson said. “They don’t have to have degrees. This is jobs with benefits.”
Buffalo Rock Company will be re-locating from its current site along Madison Pike to a new, larger distribution center near Highway 20 and I-565.
According to city leaders, Buffalo Rock Company is a food and beverage distribution company. The company will put up a minimum capital investment of $20 million, and city leaders said the company plans to employ about 130 people.
Shane Davis with the city said that will include the number of employees they already have.
“This is a large regional type distribution,” Davis said. “So it’s a different type of distribution than their last place. It’s a much larger scale. So those jobs need to be retained.”
So what’s the city’s involvement?
Huntsville will buy land for $3,200,000, keep a portion of the land for city use, then sell the rest to Buffalo Rock Company.
“It’s the change of the market of Huntsville,” Davis said. “We are becoming very industrial and industries are choosing Huntsville.”
Our crews reached out to the company about this project.
They gave us back a statement from Matthew Dent who is the President and Chief Operating Officer.
The statement reads, “Buffalo Rock is thankful for the city of Huntsville’s vision as it relates to this property. With the city’s commitment to invest in the property’s road access, retention and utilities, it became an attractive option that allows us to stay in Huntsville as we expand. The current operations on Madison Pike will be moving to this new facility by the end of 2021. As with other projects, the overall goals are to improve the employee-partner experience, increase efficiency and productivity, and expand our ability to handle the strategic growth we have envisioned. Our customers will see real benefits as this will help drive advancements in customer service, and support our commitment to excellence. More details regarding facility design and enhancements will be provided at a later date. "
