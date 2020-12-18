Broadway Theatre League keeps the arts alive, gears up for 2021 performances

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In late March, the pandemic put a pause on the performing arts nationwide. But in Huntsville, many local theaters, ballets and arts organizations came out strong, including the Broadway Theatre League, a non-profit that has served Huntsville for over 60 years.
Executive Director Andrew Willmon said coming up with creative fundraising efforts was vital after national touring broadway shows were put on hold.
In June, the Theatre League created a broadway poster shop to connect fans with their favorite performances. Posters and heralds of all sorts were put on sale.
In October and November, the nonprofit teamed up with a handful of local arts organizations to offer Front Porch Performances.
“We realized so many people had been sitting at home this entire time under so much stress,” Willmon said. “Their spirits needed to be lifted so we did front porch performances with our fellow community arts organizations and it was a great success.”
Recently, the league sponsored a “Walk to Broadway and Back” fundraiser. Volunteers walked over 9,000 miles and raised $15,000 dollars.
Although shows are still on hold, Willmon said the arts organizations in Huntsville have been keeping busy behind the scenes.
“I have been on many zoom calls with many of my fellow arts organizations and they have all been wonderfully creative,” Willmon said. “I mean the virtual Christmas Carol and the private performances by the community ballet, Alabama Youth Ballet just completed a run of Nutcracker in the playhouse here at the VBC. Everyone is doing whatever they can to make sure that the arts stay relevant in the community’s mind.”
The Broadway Theatre League has a big project coming up in the Spring of 2021. Members have been planning this exciting show since May. It’s free to the community and kicks off on March 31, 2021!
The performance is called Artrageous and according to Willmon, it’s a celebration thanking and honoring all of those who have gotten us through the pandemic, including medical professionals.
So, what about national touring broadway shows? Willmon said you can look forward to those too, but it could be awhile before the first one makes it to Huntsville. At this point, Willmon believes the national shows are slated to pick back up in the Fall of 2021 but ultimately, it comes down to the status of the pandemic nationwide.
“We are not waiting for just Huntsville to be ready for theatre and national touring broadway shows, we are waiting for the entire country,” Willmon said. “We need the vaccine in place, we need everyone to heal and once it’s safe then the national touring broadway shows will go back out on the road and we can welcome them here again at the Von Braun Center.”
Willmon said one big show you can look forward to in the 2021 season is Escape to Margaritaville!
Since the Broadway Theatre League’s start in Huntsville in 1959, Willmon said the community has helped it flourish, especially during these hard times.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.