Birmingham church donates $800K to organizations, families this Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend, one Birmingham church will donate $800,000 to local organizations and families who need it most this Christmas.
The Worship Center Christian Church in Birmingham’s mantra is to make a difference.
This year, the church will donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to organizations like The Lovelady Center, Maranathan Academy, and United Negro College Fund, to name a few.
The church will also donate $100,000 to families in Birmingham and other cities who have been impacted by the pandemic.
“So often, the world’s approach to Christmas is the gifts that we want for ourselves,” said Bishop Van Moody, founding pastor of the Worship Center. “But I really believe that the true meaning of Christmas is that we demonstrate that love and give to others. And that’s what Christ means to us, in terms of the original Christmas gift that God gave to us.”
During a “normal” year, the Worship Center would present each organization with their donation. This year, it’ll be during a virtual service this coming Sunday.
