Athens-Limestone Hospital announces interim president to take over role permanently

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens-Limestone Hospital announced Friday its interim hospital president will take over the job permanently.
Traci Collins, the Chief Nursing Officer at Athens-Limestone Hospital, took over as Interim President of the hospital following the resignation of David Pryor.
“The past year has definitely been a challenging time for not only our hospital, but all healthcare workers across the world,” said Collins. “To be chosen to lead Athens-Limestone Hospital is an honor and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community and our patients in this role. I look forward to continuing to champion the excellent quality, service and safety that we deliver to our patients”.
Collins has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare. Her experience includes clinical, administrative and financial roles. She graduated from Calhoun Community College and the University of Alabama where she earned a Master’s degree.
“Athens has always been my hometown and I love our community. I began my career at ALH over 30 years ago and to say that I love this hospital is an understatement. My goal is to continue to lead our team to ‘Be the Difference’ in the lives of every person that enters our facilities.”
Traci has served as Interim President and Chief Nursing Officer since July.
