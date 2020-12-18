Albertville Museum now open in downtown

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are interested in learning a little bit more about history, the Albertville Museum is now open in a new location!
The Albertville Museum is now in the heart of downtown.
The museum has been part of the community for 7 years. It was previously located on Highway 205.
Museum Chairman Danny Maltbie says many people didn’t know about the museum.
“We actually had people in town you would mention the museum and they would say we didn’t know we had a museum. There was not a lot of traffic as far as drop in traffic,” Maltbie said.
The museum is home to artifacts and memorabilia that tell the history of the city, from government to agriculture, and even social issues.
Maltbie says city employees and volunteers have worked to renovate the new location since February.
It is a former bank and mercantile building.
“We are using the ground floor of two buildings, we have the front building that was originally the Albertville national bank building, the building we are standing in here is the Emmett’s building and it was built in 1909 and the bank building was built in 1904.,” said Maltbie.
Even more good news, you can visit the Albertville Museum for free!
It is open Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
