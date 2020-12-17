Wilson Dam Bridge back open after renovations

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Wilson Dam Bridge that connects the city to Florence is back open after a year of being closed to the public.
For almost a year people in the Shoals could not drive on the massive bridge that many take in their daily commute, but after a $4 million renovation people can finally hit the road again!
“People love going across the dam. Its a big part of the Shoals. I know the community loves it and they are going to be excited about having it back open again,” said Program Manager, Ben Byard.
The bridge carries traffic from Muscle Shoals to Florence.
The multi-million renovation project was undertaken by TVA to rehabilitate the 95-year-old bridge.
It was the second complete rehab in its history said Byard.
“I think we’ve done a pretty good job. As far as the look, it’s improved. It looks a lot like the original bridge did when it opened back in 1925 and then they refurbished it in the 50s when they added a new lock so its a big day,” said Byard.
The bridge was closed for about 11 months, but renovations actually started more than four years ago.
“We color matched the concrete to its original color and now walkers and joggers can cross the bridge safely. Of course we’ve added back on the sconces. In areas where we had to replace the curbs, we replaced the steel curb nosing. We’ve pressure watched all of the parapet walls so its a really nice place to take an afternoon walk,” said Byard.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.