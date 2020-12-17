Shoals man indicted for homicide in connection to 2019 fatal car wreck

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man is out on bond after he was indicted for homicide in connection to a car wreck that killed a man in 2019.
Police charged Charles Camryn Scott with criminally negligent homicide in December.
According to court documents, Michael Drane was killed in a car crash when Scott failed to stay in his driving lane, ended up on the wrong side of road, and collided with Drane’s vehicle.
The indictment states Scott did cause the death of another person due to criminal negligence.
Scott’s arraignment is set for February 2, 2021.
He is currently out on bond.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.