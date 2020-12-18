Russel Erskine Apartment’s elevator out; residents voice concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday, a chorus of seniors living at the Russel Erskine Apartments in downtown Huntsville tell us the 12-story apartment building is in a state of disrepair.
Residents claim the most concerning problem is the elevator has been down since Monday afternoon.
A notice claims the elevator would be fixed by mid-day Thursday but residents living inside said it is still not working, meaning if they want to come or go its only by steps. Some of the residents have to climb 12 flights.
Those who live in the building are mostly 60 or older, many have health and mobility issues and said they are struggling with the situation.
The residents we spoke with told us this is an ongoing issue with the complex saying the elevator is out almost every other week.
The building has two elevators. One of the elevators have been down for almost a year according to residents. According to residents, the other went out Monday afternoon.
“We are down to there is no elevator! This is a twelve-story building, with people on walkers, in wheelchairs, on crutches, can’t get down from the 12th floor. It’s a pain in the neck, and if you go out for groceries you have to carry them up,” said one resident who didn’t want to be identified in fear of retaliation.
48 News called the leasing company, but the office was closed Thursday. We also left a voicemail with the property managers.
We spoke to Huntsville City Fire Marshal who told us the elevator at Russel Erskine is out of service again and has been for a day or two so far.
The fire marshal was contacted by management and they advised the part was on order and expected to be installed and the elevator returned to service approximately 11 am Friday.
Management will let the fire marshal know when it is operational.
We are working to get the latest inspection for the Russel Erskine Apartments from the state.
We will update you as we learn more.
