Plenty of sunshine just no warmth today

Waking up to temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Valley this morning but with a light wind it feels much colder than that. Wind chills are dipping down into the low 20s for some communities this morning. Areas that are seeing light winds are also having the possibility of seeing some fog and some patchy frost this morning, but it will be much more of an issue Friday morning. That might mean a few extra minutes added to your morning commute. As we move into the afternoon the wind will pick up a bit, gusting from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures during the afternoon will make it into the low 40s, but the wind chill will be into the 30s for much of the afternoon. At least we will have sun!