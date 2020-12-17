Plenty of sunshine just no warmth today

Grab a jacket because it is pretty chilly out there today!
Waking up to temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Valley this morning but with a light wind it feels much colder than that. Wind chills are dipping down into the low 20s for some communities this morning. Areas that are seeing light winds are also having the possibility of seeing some fog and some patchy frost this morning, but it will be much more of an issue Friday morning. That might mean a few extra minutes added to your morning commute. As we move into the afternoon the wind will pick up a bit, gusting from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures during the afternoon will make it into the low 40s, but the wind chill will be into the 30s for much of the afternoon. At least we will have sun!
Friday morning will be chilly with the upper 20s and low 30s. Wind will pick up from the south by midday and that will bring in warmer temperatures for the afternoon. Highs will be into the low 50s Friday and again Saturday. By Saturday morning we will see some showers develop and become wider spread through the afternoon. Expect more showers for the first half of Sunday as well. Both days this weekend will be into the low 50s. An eye on Christmas Eve shows a chance at some showers mixing at times with some sleet or snow. Something to watch going forward!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.