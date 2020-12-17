One person injured in Pulaski Pike shooting; Avoid the area

Police are on the scene of an assault incident in Huntsville (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 17, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 7:39 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is now in the hospital after a shooting at a Wavaho gas station in Huntsville Thursday night.

According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, a shooting took place outside of the Wavaho on Pulaski Pike near Carmichael Dr.

WAFF is told the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital where the person is in stable condition.

Wavaho gas station on Pulaski Pike
Wavaho gas station on Pulaski Pike (Source: WAFF)

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The offender is currently not in custody.

