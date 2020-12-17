One person injured in Pulaski Pike shooting; Avoid the area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is now in the hospital after a shooting at a Wavaho gas station in Huntsville Thursday night.
According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, a shooting took place outside of the Wavaho on Pulaski Pike near Carmichael Dr.
WAFF is told the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital where the person is in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
The offender is currently not in custody.
