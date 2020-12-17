Muscle Shoals man in jail for kidnapping, sodomy, sexual abuse

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Muscle Shoals is now behind bars facing multiple sex crime charges.
Phillip Wayne Gonzalez is in custody after he is accused of taking a woman from her home Wednesday night.
Officials with the Muscle Shoals Police Department say they received a report about an adult woman being abducted from her residence on December 16th.
According to police, the victim was returned to her residence shortly after.
The suspect was later identified as Gonzalez and further investigation resulted in his arrest within three hours of the incident.
On Thursday, MSPD Detectives obtained warrants related to the incident. As a result, Gonzalez has been formally charged with the following five criminal charges:
- Kidnapping-1st Degree
- Sodomy-1st Degree
- Sodomy-1st Degree
- Sexual Abuse-1st Degree,
- Intimidating a Witness.
Gonzalez has been transferred to the Colbert County Jail with a bond set at $375,000.
