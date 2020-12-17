Morgan County applies for grant to build downtown storm shelter

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A new community storm shelter could be coming to downtown Decatur.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the proposed shelter would be built on Lee Street between the Raymond James building and the Morgan county sheriff’s office.
EMA Director Brandy Davis said there’s already a plan submitted, and points out that the building will fit in the downtown aesthetic.
The project would cost $1.2 million, with the county paying 25% and the rest being picked up by a potential grant.
