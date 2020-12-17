Local donor gives more than $7,000 in gifts to students

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas came early for nearly 140 students at Sparkman School in Hartselle.
A local company, that wants to remain anonymous, donated more than $7,000 in personalized gifts.
Each gift was delivered by school staff to students’ doorsteps.
Sparkman School Principal Dr. Layne Dillard says she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to do something special for her students.
“We really pride ourselves in doing individualized things for our students. We’re small so we have that community feel that a lot of schools just can’t do because they’re not small enough to pull that off,” Dillard said.
Anna Stanley, Sparkman’s school counselor, says she’s thankful to be making memories that will last forever.
”When they’re 20 and they look back on their elementary school years they’re gonna be like, ‘Hey we had this happen. There was a good day in school,’” Stanley said.
Students were ecstatic to open their doors and find their teachers with gifts they specifically asked for.
