A lasting legacy: Helen Keller hospital leader reacts to loss of longtime nurse

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A nurse working the frontlines at Helen Keller Hospital died after battling COVID-19 on Monday.
Jennifer Lee McClung, age 54 of Muscle Shoals, died on December 14. According to her obituary, she passed away from complications of COVID-19.
McClung worked at Helen Keller Hospital for 21 years.
She spent decades serving others and surely touched a lot of lives.
Coworkers said McClung’s leaves behind a lasting legacy.
Chief nursing officer Sherry Sands said McClung treated her patients and coworkers like family and with love.
She also said that many nurses and caregivers looked up to McClung.
According to her obituary, she was lovingly known as “Mama Jen”.
“Just hearing people talk about her and how she treated her patients and others is something that we all want to live up to and I think every nurse and every caregiver in our facility wills strive to be like her,” said McClung.
McClung’s memorial was held yesterday
She leaves behind her husband and two children
