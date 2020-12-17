Illegal wine operation found on Rainsville city property

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office are clearing out a wastewater plant after discovering an illegal wine operation was taking place inside.
Deputies tell WAFF they received a tip about illegal alcohol being brewed at the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant located on Horton Road.
That tip is what sent investigators on the hunt today. However, they said when they went searching, the gate was locked.
The Mayor of Rainsville assisted the investigation team and unlocked the gate.
They soon discovered a large amount of illegal wine and brewing tools on site.
Rainsville just recently became a wet city after a vote passed in August of this year.
This is an ongoing investigation, officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) and Alabama Beverage Control Board (ABC) are son site.
